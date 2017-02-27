Serena Williams Crashes Tennis Match and Totally Surprises Players

Serena Williams during her Australian Open match on Jan. 17. REX Shutterstock

Two men in the middle of an evening tennis match got the surprise of a lifetime on Sunday.

Serena Williams was on a stroll when she saw the men playing on a local tennis court. In a series of Snapchat videos, which seem to be shot by her fiancé, Alexis Ohanian, the 23-time Grand Slam tennis champion explains her plan:

“Just having a stroll at night, and I’m thinking about asking these guys if I can hit [with them] just to see their reaction,” she says.

As she gets closer to their court, Williams says she thinks they may have recognized her. “Oh my goodness. Is this real?” one of the men says. They walk over to the fence, and she asks if she can play with them. Inside the court, she says she doesn’t have her Nike tennis shoes with her, so she laces up what look to be a pair of Ugg boots a bit tighter to hit around. “Don’t do this at home,” she jokes.

“So the moral of the story is you never know when I’m coming to a tennis court near you,” she says at the end of the videos.

Watch the whole interaction below.

.@SerenaWilliams surprised two random fans by playing them in tennis and put it on Snapchat! pic.twitter.com/Jo9i83icqR — SB Nation (@SBNation) February 27, 2017

