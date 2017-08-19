Shop Affordable and Splurgeworthy Camouflage Sneakers for Fall

Shop camo-printed sneakers from brands like Philippe Model, Vans and more. Courtesy of Farfetch

It feels like camouflage is ubiquitous at the moment. We’ve spotted the polarizing print on the runways (see Marc Jacobs spring ’17 and Saint Laurent fall ’16) and celebs like Rihanna, Ariana Grande and the whole Kardashian crew rock camo regularly. Kylie Jenner even dropped a collection highlighting the trend that inspired controversy in June.

Now FN is giving you the best camo-printed sneakers to shop this fall. Read on to find affordable and splurgeworthy offerings.

Valentino Garavani’s rockstud camo sneakers are not only super-versatile but also come in several different colorways.

Valentino Garavani Camouflage Sneakers, $795; farfetch.com

You can’t go wrong with these affordable classic Vans Old Skool sneakers featuring the omnipresent trend.

Vans x UO Camo Old Skool Sneaker, $60; urbanoutfitters.com

Slip into these simple cool lace-up sneakers from SeaVees.

SeaVees 6/64 Legend Sneaker Saltwash, $88; zappos.com

Also not going to break the bank are these Steve Madden asymmetrical neoprene sneakers. Shop the style from our August cover star.

Steve Madden Lancer Sneaker, $69.95; stevemadden.com

To shop more camo-printed kicks, check out the gallery ahead.

Want more?

These Retro Men’s Sneakers Prove The ’90s Are Back

The Red-Hot Shoe Trends Retailers Are Craving for Spring ’18

The 7 Best Men’s Shoes on Sale Right Now