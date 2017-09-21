Casadei’s Popular Blade Heel Is Getting Some Chic Updates

View Slideshow Casadei spring '18. Courtesy

Casadei’s “Blade” heel is already a celebrity favorite, and now the brand is taking the concept to a new level.

For spring ’18, in celebration of the Italian label’s 60th anniversary, Casadei is introducing the Plexi Blade, a transparent sculpture that envelops the stiletto heel. It’s inspired by the work of Damien Hirst and French couture of the 1980s.

Cesare Casadei told FN at Milan Fashion Week today that it took months to perfect the complicated design, not an easy feat for his family’s factory. Meanwhile, the Blade Calza, an elastic stocking boot, is another new style incorporating the signature heel. Satin ribbons adorned with decorative pearls give the style an elevated look.

Casadei spring ’18 collection. Courtesy

The designer and his family are relishing the chance to fete the brand’s rich history with a focus on the future and celebration of the past. “For me, it’s fantastic because I can share this moment with my parents, my daughter, my wife and my whole family,” he said.

Casadei spring ’18. Courtesy

“I was born in a shoe factory. Every time I wanted to see my parents, I walked into the factory.”

