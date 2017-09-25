8 Best Shoes from Milan Fashion Week

Stella Jean spring '18. Rex Shutterstock

Going for Gold

Combining two house signatures in one fell swoop, Paul Andrew encased the Ferragamo flower-shaped heel in a gilded cage. He also reimagined the flower as a deco-style wedge on crossover mules and embroidered stretch booties.

Salvatore Ferragamo spring ’18. Rex Shutterstock Vintage in Vogue

If Patricia Field scored a cameo role in a Bollywood movie, these vintage-style Gucci booties are exactly what she would wear on her feet.

Gucci spring ’18. Rex Shutterstock Buckle Up

At Fendi, Karl Lagerfeld had long-haul travel on his mind. Yes, it’s time to fasten your seatbelts because this sporty shoe trend is ready to take off. Those chrome heels might set off the airport metal detectors, though.

Fendi spring ’18. Rex Shutterstock Rainbow Brights

Whether applied to platform wedges, flat sandals or the house’s racy new sneakers, those multistrap leather anklets at Vionnet had the hedonistic vibes of a 1970s pool party. Dive in.

Vionnet spring ’18. Rex Shutterstock Picture-Perfect

The step-down loafers sported by Angela Missoni’s men featured swirls of punchy primary colors that recalled an artist’s palette.

Missoni spring ’18. Rex Shutterstock Cavalli’s Massive Make-Under

Shoes were flat, and as for the animal prints, they were practically tame. These baboosh-style impala slippers are perfect for a city safari, though.

Roberto Cavalli spring ’18. Rex Shutterstock Fringe Benefits

While they might not be particularly pool-friendly, the raffia fringed slides at Stella Jean were so exuberant that we’re prepared to let it go.

Stella Jean spring ’18. Rex Shutterstock Sundowner Shoes

As models at Marco di Vincenzo marched around the vast Castello Sforzesco show venue, the crystals on these Plexiglas heels glinted in he light of the evening sun.