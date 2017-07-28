Nina Garcia Takes Advisory Role With a High-Tech High-Heel Startup

Nina Garcia Rex Shutterstock

Footwear startup brand True Gault has added a fashion veteran to its ranks.

Nina Garcia, fashion director at Marie Claire and frequent “Project Runway” judge, has joined the team as an adviser and will help consult on the brand’s creative and design, as well as its marketing.

The True Gault brand was created by former IBM exec Sandra Gault with the goal to solve fit issues in the footwear industry by offering a line of fully customized luxury heels.

The tech-based company debuted an iPhone app in December 2016 that photographs a user’s feet from three angles to generate a 3-D measurement. That image is then used as the model for a shoe, which is handcrafted in Spain.

Also as part of the app, customers have the option to select from around 20 footwear styles that can be customized with at least 40 different upper materials. All shoes are priced from $250 to $350.

In a statement, Garcia said, “What makes me so excited about True Gault is that not only am I a shoe lover, but I have always been a promoter of technology. True Gault is a rare combination that strikes the perfect balance between tech and fashion, solving a widely known problem for the consumer and the industry as a whole.”

