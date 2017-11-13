Carrie Underwood Is Recovering at Home After Suffering Broken Wrist

Carrie Underwood arrives on the red carpet at the CMA Awards. Rex Shutterstock

Just two days after her appearance hosting alongside Brad Paisley at the CMA Awards on Wednesday, Carrie Underwood unfortunately took a tumble outside of her home in Nashville, Tenn., suffering a broken wrist and other injuries.

“On Friday night, Carrie Underwood took a hard fall on some steps outside her home,” the country singer’s rep said in a statement.

“While there were no life-threatening injuries, she was taken to the hospital to be treated. She sustained multiple injuries including a broken wrist and some cuts and abrasions from the fall.”

“Her recovery will take some time, and she appreciates all prayers and well-wishes,” the rep concluded.

Due to her injuries, the 34-year-old mom was unable to perform at the Country Rising concert — benefiting victims of the Las Vegas mass shooting and those affected by hurricanes in Texas, Florida, Puerto Rico and the Caribbean — in Nashville on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the women’s fitness apparel designer took to Twitter Sunday night to thank her fans for all their kind messages and gave a sweet shoutout to her husband, Mike Fisher.

Thanks so much for all the well wishes everybody…I’ll be alright…might just take some time…glad I’ve got the best hubby in the world to take care of me. — Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) November 12, 2017

