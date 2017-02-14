New Company Well Dressed Men Can Design and Source Your Men’s Footwear Line

A classic wingtip is among the styles Well Dressed Men will offer clients. Courtesy of brand.

Men’s footwear is a bright spot in the market today, and industry veterans Mark Kohlenberg and Laura Engerman are taking advantage of the moment with the launch of Well Dressed Men, a product development, sourcing and manufacturing company.

The Milwaukee-based business offers a range of services, according to CEO Kohlenberg, which include private-label product for both retailers and wholesalers. Down the road, he said, the company plans to expand with the addition of a licensed footwear collection, as well as creating its own brand. In addition, WDM will offer accessories.

Well Dressed Men’s CEO Mark Kohlenberg and COO Laura Engerman. Courtesy of brand.

Product design and development as well as some production will take place in Italy, with the bulk of manufacturing done in India.

Kohlenberg has spent over two decades in the shoe industry. He began his career with Allen Edmonds where he was responsible for a joint venture with Elefanten Germany. In 2004, he went on to launch children’s brand Umi. It was purchased by Weyco Group in 2010, with Kohlenberg remaining brand president.

Engerman, who met Kohlenberg at Allen Edmonds, was responsible for raw materials acquisition for the firm as well as overseeing logistics and supply-chain management. She has also served as men’s merchandising manager for Hush Puppies.

