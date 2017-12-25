7 Men’s Shoes – From Boots to Loafers – to Wear on New Year’s Eve

Planning a new year’s celebration? Start 2018 off on the right foot in a pair of boots, loafers, sneakers, brogues or other styles for the night.

Now, don’t think you need to sip champagne the way Cary Grant did in tails and patent leather pumps. Today, fashion norms are disappearing as millennials to baby boomers continue to opt for more relaxed casual wear day and night.

Ever consider partying in a pair of sneakers, ankle boots or faux fur-trimmed soccer slides? These alternative footnotes are acceptable just about anywhere and with anything, as long as you keep the color palette basic black.

Here, Footwear News has some alternatives to the tuxedo pump.

1. Christian Louboutin Huston Paillette-Embellished Boot

An over-the-ankle boot on western-inspired heel with decorative pailletes that reverse from gold to black.

2. Steve Madden Crowne Loafer

Traditionalists can step into an update of the classic pump, this time dressed up with a gold embroidered crown.

3. Salvatore Ferragamo Don sandal

A faux fur-trimmed soccer slide designed for a party around the pool.

4. Jimmy Choo Sloane floral-Stud Slipper

This classic leather pump is given a chic update, detailed in allover floral stud appliques.

5, Florsheim Kingston Plain Toe Oxford

A traditional patent leather lace-up style works New Year’s eve to wedding eve.

6. Santoni Burnished Leather Sneaker

A handmade sneaker with tonal satin laces for a refined take on athleisure dressing.

7. Ugg Scuff Slipper

For those homebodies, Ugg does a black suede scuff with cozy wool lining.