Men’s Shoes to Wear to the Kentucky Derby

View Slideshow Salvatore Ferrgamo lace up brogues. Courtesy of Bergdorf Goodman

The 143rd running of the Kentucky Derby is this weekend (Saturday, May 6) and naturally, it has us thinking about shoes.

The horse race held each year on the first Saturday in May in Louisville, Kentucky at the Churchill Downs racetrack brings crowds in a specific preppy, colorful attire. The men often get just as decked out as the women for the occasion, donning pastel suits, bowties, and of course, great footwear.

Speaking of great footwear — Christian Louboutin makes a handsome lace-up shoe that would go great with an off-white suit for the event.

Christian Louboutin Greggo suede derby shoes. Courtesy of Matches Fashion

Christian Louboutin Greggo suede derby shoes, $945; matchesfashion.com

Another option for the Kentucky Derby — these classic navy, suede Gucci loafers.

Gucci Elanor suede loafers. Courtesy of Matches Fashion

Gucci Elanor suede loafers, $620; matchesfashion.com

But if you’re looking for a more casual shoe for the horse race, why not try these traditional 1920s style oxford shoes from Bottega Veneta.

Bottega Veneta Leather oxford shoes. Courtesy of Matches Fashion

Bottega Veneta Leather oxford shoes, $660; matchesfashion.com

To shop more men’s footwear for the Kentucky Derby, check out the gallery.

Want more?

The Kentucky Derby: Red Statement Shoes

Megyn Kelly Wears Saint Laurent Sandal Heels As Nyquist Wins Race At The Kentucky Derby

The Kentucky Derby: 4 Heels & 4 Wedges to Choose From