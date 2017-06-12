These Iconic Dr. Martens Oxfords Are Getting an Urban Update

Dr. Martens x Staple Designs Courtesy of brand.

Iconic U.K. footwear brand Dr. Martens is pooling its design expertise with New York-based Staple Design, a visual communications agency based in New York, for an update of Dr. Martens’ 1461 oxford.

Dr. Martens is best known for its signature boots and oxfords that have been embraced since their launch in 1960 by a diverse group of rebellious individuals, while Staple Design, a visual communications agency celebrating its 20th anniversary this year, has its hand in a range of creative endeavors that includes a clothing collection, creative agency and retail store.

Taking Dr. Marten’s signature 1461 silhouette, a 3-eyelet unisex oxford, Staples Design founder Jeff Staple created a custom camouflage print, inspired by his apparel line of edgy urban wear recognized for its trademark pigeon.

This new twist on a traditional camouflage print is done in soft suede and set off by a pop of pink at the eyelets, back panel, heel loop and sockliner. Each pair comes with a dual branded sock liner and bespoke shoe box. The shoe also features Dr. Martens patented AirWair comfort technology.

The exclusive style will be available online at Staple Design and retail for $125. On June 17, they will also be available online at Dr. Martens and select retailers.

