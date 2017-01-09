Birkenstock Is Creating Vegan Versions of Its Iconic Styles

Birkenstock Arizona vegan-friendly style. Courtesy of brand.

Iconic comfort brand Birkenstock is responding to consumer demand for vegan products with the launch this month of its signature looks in vegan styles.

According to David Kahan, CEO of Birkenstock USA, vegan styles are already available in Europe. The company decided to bring them to the States due to requests from U.S. consumers.

Birkenstock’s Boston clog in vegan-friendly materials. Courtesy of brand.

The Arizona sandal will be available in two versions and retail for $99.95. The Gizeh ($94.95) and two Boston clogs ($110) round out the offering. All will feature Birkenstock’s classic cork footbeds. The collection will be sold online and through select retailers and e-tailers.

Birkenstock Gizeh vegan style. Courtesy of brand.

Birkenstock has been offering its U.S. customers a range of vegan products for the past three years, said Kahan, with its EVA collection of classic looks, in addition to a selection of styles for kids in a wide range of colors priced at $29.95 to $34.95.

Helping promote the footwear additions is PETA (People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals), which issued a statement about the additions. “Every day, PETA hears from shoppers who are looking for vegan-friendly retailers and Birkenstock now fits the bill,” said director of corporate affairs Anne Brainard. “These iconic styles meet the skyrocketing demand for footwear that’s as trendy and comfortable as it is kind to animals and the environment.”

