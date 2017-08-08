How Two Shoe Industry Veterans Are Now Bringing Shoppers Affordable Luxury

Moral Code's double monk strap for fall. Courtesy of brand

For men who hate dodging crowds as fall shopping kicks off, there’s an easier way to build a footwear wardrobe. Today, direct-to-consumer men’s shoe and accessory brand Moral Code launches online with a series of updated classic looks, accessibly priced at $198 to $248 for shoes and $28 to $898 for accessories.

According to the company’s co-founders, industry veterans Mark Kohlenberg and Laura Engerman, “We believe that premium leather shoes and accessories should always be obtainable,” according to a company statement. “Style and fashion aren’t exclusive clubs. Luxury should never be a luxury.”

Moral Code Desmond backpack for fall. Courtesy of brand

The partners were also determined to give those entering the workforce for the first time on a fixed budget the opportunity to look as good as their bosses. Interview shoe options include the Jamison Wing, a traditional lace-up style, retailing for $198. For those in the creative fields who don’t need to suit it up for work, there’s the Bolton Chelsea Wing boot at $228 that easily transitions to weekend wear.

Moral Code Brayson penny loafer for fall. Courtesy of brand

If athletic shoes just aren’t your look, but comfort is essential, there’s the Miller Bolton Brush-off Wing at $198 that adds a flexible outsole to a traditional wingtip.

Now, looking pulled together doesn’t stop at apparel and footwear. Men often forget about their accessories. It’s time to leave that rugged backpack meant for a mountain hike behind when heading to work. Step up your game with the Desmond, a polished leather version from Moral Code, retailing at $298. And for those who anticipate a raise, there’s the Graham Weekender in leather for $598.

All product is shipped for free and returns are taken up to 60 days from date of purchase.