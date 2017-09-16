The 6 Best Men’s Shoes That Aren’t Brown

Stepping up your footwear game doesn’t have to mean resorting to traditional dress shoes. If black and brown lace-ups aren’t your thing, consider deviating from the norm with one of these looks.
Whether you’re looking to make a serious statement in standout materials like ostrich leather or just want to switch up your everyday refined looks, you’ll find a pair that works for you here.
Shop our picks below and step into fall/winter ’17 with some extra swagger.
The Rail Brysen Chelsea Boot in “Charcoal” suede, $110; nordstrom.com
Cole Haan GrandEvolution Wingtip in “Ironstone/Exotic Orange,” $280; colehaan.com
Tod’s Gommini Driving Shoe in off-white suede, $495; nordstrom.com
Clarks Trigen Lace, $140 on sale for $59.99; clarksusa.com
Melzan Cohen Ostrich Cap Toe Monk Shoe in “Jeans Blue,” $695 on sale for $399.90; nordstrom.com
Fendi Spiked Buggies Leather Slip On, $750; barneys.com
