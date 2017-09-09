Shop Metallics, Star Prints & Fur-Covered Shoes Straight from Rebecca Minkoff’s Fall ’17 Collection

View Slideshow Shop Rebecca Minkoff's fall '17 ready-to-wear collection. Rex Shutterstock

Rebecca Minkoff’s fall ’17 collection debuted at New York Fashion Week this afternoon.

The footwear was comprised of metallic and velvet booties, fur-embellished slides and flats, embroidered loafers and more. And whether you’re still holding onto summer or you’re ready to jump into autumn, there’s something for everyone. To shop shoes straight from the line, read on.

Ease yourself into the season with these double-strap buckled ballet flats featuring a distressed metallic leather upper.

Vivica Flat, $150; rebeccaminkoff.com

Chanel your inner star power and make a statement in these suede sparkly printed Mary Janes with a casual block heel.

Bridget Mary Jane, $175; rebeccaminkoff.com

Step right into fall in these crushed velvet booties featuring double-buckle straps with grommets and studs.

Velvet Logan Bootie, $175; rebeccaminkoff.com

Shop the fur-embellished footwear trend with these pointed flats featuring a black suede upper and multicolored mink fur on the toes.

Amelie Flat, $250; rebeccaminkoff.com

To shop more footwear from Rebecca Minkoff’s fall ’17 collection, click through the gallery.

Want more?

Crocs Debuts Limited-Edition Tiger Print Clogs With This British Designer

Kate Spade Takes New Orleans Inspiration to High Notes With Big Brass Band at NYFW

Public School to Unveil New PSNY x Air Jordan Sneakers This Weekend at NYFW

Via Spiga Gives Its Italian History a Modern Makeover for Fall