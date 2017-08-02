Disney Fans Can Get Luxe ‘Snow White’-Inspired Fashion at Saks Fifth Avenue

An image from the film "Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs." REX/Shutterstock

Saks Fifth Avenue is going family friendly for the holidays through a collaboration with Disney. As part of the celebration marking the 80th anniversary of “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs,” Saks will begin selling Snow White-inspired fashion, accessories and gifts in November, with the bulk of items catered toward women and children.

The luxury goods retailer will carry the Snow White-themed goods — which will be made by luxury designers, although the designers have not yet been locked in — at all locations throughout the United States and Canada, as well as on its website.

Disney’s decision to collaborate with Saks allows both brands to create a holiday experience for customers, according to Marc Metrick, president of Saks Fifth Avenue.

“The power of brands like Saks and Disney coming together to create special experiences and custom designer pieces that our clients won’t find anywhere else is the epitome of today’s new luxury — and an opportunity for Saks to put its best foot forward during the holiday season,” Metrick said.

In New York, Saks’ annual holiday window unveiling will pay tribute to the classic Disney film. At the retailer’s flagship location on Fifth Avenue and 50th Street in Manhattan, a series of Disney-themed breakfasts — featuring special guests Snow White, Prince Charming and Dopey — will be offered from Nov. 25 to Dec. 31. Tickets for the breakfast can be purchased online.

Want more?

HSN Collaborates With Disney for ‘Beauty and the Beast’ Collection

12 Shoes Inspired By Iconic Disney Characters