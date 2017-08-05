Marni Launches Playful Marketplace Pop-Up With Exclusive Handmade Espadrilles

Marni's espadrille sandals for South Coast Plaza's 50th anniversary. Courtesy of South Coast Plaza

In celebration of South Coast Plaza’s 50th anniversary, Marni has opened a whimsical pop-up experience.

The brand debuted Marni Market on Thursday (running through Aug. 16) at the luxury shopping center in Costa Mesa, Calif., — nearly 45 miles south of L.A. in Orange County. It’s inspired by city markets around the world, where an exclusive collection of bespoke products that nod the outdoors are displayed in miniature houses made of wrought iron and lacquered wooden panels.

The launch features an exclusive collection of three hand-knitted espadrilles by Colombian craftsmen that are available for $165. The shoes are designed with a colorful cotton upper on a braided straw and rubber sole.

Some of the other products available include handwoven PVC furniture pieces and toys, striped cotton totes and printed vase holders.

A portion of the proceeds will support the Festival of Children Foundation, an organization that offers support services to children.

South Coast Plaza partnered with other brands that have created limited-edition items sold exclusively at the boutiques throughout this anniversary celebration. Some of the products include Tod’s Gommini loafer in ocean-inspired blue and green, and Roger Vivier’s pale-rose Sneaky Viv slip-on leather sneaker with a crystal-embellished Strass buckle.

Marni celebrated its 20th anniversary last year.