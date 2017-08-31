How to Get Rihanna’s New Puma Cleated Creeper & Must-Have Fenty Shoes on Sale Right Now

Puma x Fenty's new Creepers drop Aug. 31. Courtesy of Puma

In addition to recently dropping a sock collection featuring some of her most iconic looks, Rihanna’s new Fenty x Puma Cleated Creeper shoes were released today.

The collection — which is designed to represent the archetypal high school cliques — nerds, jocks, preps and so on — comes in tan or black and features a sleek suede upper and a platform sole. You can shop the style below, as well as others that are currently on sale.

Fenty Suede Cleated Creeper, $160; puma.com

A celeb favorite that has been rocked by Lena Dunham and Ariana Grande, you can’t go wrong with these satin slip-on bow-embellished sneakers for fall.

Fenty Bow Women’s Sneakers, $129.99; puma.com

If you’re still clinging to summer, slip into these espadrille-style sandals featuring a gum creeper sole for a unique look.

Fenty Bow Creeper Sandals, $114.99; puma.com

These satin bow slides give a luxurious feel to an otherwise simple slip-on style and are a must have.

Fenty Bow Slide, $74.99; puma.com

If you’re feeling nostalgic, these jelly slides are your go-to.

Fenty Jelly Slide, $74.99; puma.com

