These Sneakers Are Inspired By Philadelphia Cream Cheese

Philadelphia lifestyle boutique P’s and Q’s is celebrating its 5-year anniversary with Los Angeles-based footwear brand Clae. The retailer has selected Clae as one if its “five favorite brands” and has chosen its minimalist Bradley model to pay homage to the local community of Philadelphia with shoes that nod one of the city’s most iconic foods — Philadelphia brand cream cheese.

The collaborative shoe dropped today and retails for $140; it’s available in limited quantities at psandqs.com.

The Bradley silhouette offers a simple and classic canvas to display the collaboration. The first thing you notice is a bright blue neoprene tab, which is based on the blue color of the Philadelphia cream cheese’s branding. The nod to Philadelphia culture is exemplified throughout the rest of the shoe’s design.

A strong white outsole is made from molded EVA, giving the footbed a comfortable and responsive feel. The collaborators’ logos are embossed on the left and right tongues of the shoe.

“We’ve been huge fans of the Bradley since Clae introduced it to their line,” said Saeed Ferguson, P’s and Q’s creative director. “We’ve been carrying this particular style in our store for quite sometime now and we love wearing it and sharing it with our customers. The style and shape of the shoe is really clean and elegant, making it really great to pair with most things you might already have in your wardrobe. When thinking about a shoe to collaborate on with Clae, this was a no-brainer for us.”