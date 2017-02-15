Vince Camuto is Doing Kids’ Shoes for Fall 2017

VInce Camuto kids' styles for fall 2017 include this trio of girls' looks. Joshua Scott.

Another big name is moving into the kids’ market. This time, it’s iconic men’s and women’s lifestyle brand Vince Camuto.

“The business is changing, and we saw an opportunity to create a collection that would appeal to both parents and kids,” said President and Chief Merchandising Officer Ed Ferrell. “Our fashion point of view is perfect for [parents] looking for fashion-driven options for their children.”

A double-monk strap style for boys from Vince Camuto for fall 2017. Joshua Scott.

Debuting for fall ’17, the collection features leather, suede and micro-suede casual shoes on athletic bottoms, with many styles translated directly from the men’s and women’s lines.

The collection retails for $50-$70 and will be produced in China, Portugal, Vietnam and Brazil. It is targeted to boys, sizes 10.5-7, and girls, sizes 10.5-5

Offering adult and similar kids’ looks is a strategic way for brands to begin cultivating a new wave of customers who can continue to wear them into adulthood.

Vince Camuto joins an impressive roster of brands offering footwear for adults and children. For girls, there’s Nina, Nine West, Stuart Weitzman, Michael Kors and Sam Edelman.

For boys, there’s Florsheim, Vans, Timberland, Kenneth Cole and Polo Ralph Lauren.

