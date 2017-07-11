North West Swaps Yeezys for Favorite Faux Fur Slides

View Slideshow North West in New York. Splash

We already know North West has an impressive closet, but on Monday, the 4-year-old proved she can transition from day to night style just as well as her famous mom, Kim Kardashian West.

OK, we know North might not be totally in charge of her outfits, but she was definitely in charge of choosing the face paint she got after visiting the Museum of Natural History in New York. For that outing, she wore an orange slip dress with a corset top and white Yeezy Boost 350 V2s that featured allover doodles and writing. Kardashian West revealed on social media that the customized Yeezys will be available soon on thekidssupply.com, as will a host of other items, including faux fur leopard-print slides that are a collaboration with kids’ shoe brand Akid.

Later in the day, North emerged with her mom for a visit to Dylan’s Candy Bar. By this time, she’d changed into a black silky slip dress and her favorite Akid black faux-fur slides. She accessorized with a candy necklace from the store.

Kardashian West wore a pair of leather knee-length shorts, a white shirt and an oversized pinstripe blazer similar to the one she wore when she recently attended the Forbes Women’s Summit. She completed the look with a pair of clear Yeezy mules.

