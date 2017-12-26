Kim Kardashian’s Son, Saint West, Wears Festive Pajamas for Christmas — but Keeps on His Trendy Sneakers

Kim Kardashian with son Saint West in February. Splash

The Kardashian sisters’ children celebrated Christmas in fun, holiday-themed pajama sets. But while the other kids went shoeless for the family’s Christmas morning festivities, Kim Kardashian’s toddler son, Saint West, kept his Vans sneakers on.

Saint sported the brand’s classic Old Skool kicks, a style that both he and his older sister, North, wear quite frequently. The 2-year-old twinned with North, who wore cozy holiday-themed socks with no shoes.

Kourtney Kardashian’s two older kids, Mason and Penelope, wore the same pajama sets as North and Saint, while Kourtney’s youngest child, Reign, wore a red and white pair.

The kids twinned with the adults, who sported the same festive pajama sets as they filmed the children racing off to collect their presents from under the tree.

Christmas morning was a continuation of the previous day’s celebration, an elaborate holiday party hosted by family matriarch Kris Jenner. For the celebrity-studded affair, Khloé Kardashian — who is pregnant with her first child — dressed in a fringed silver jumpsuit, while Kim and North caught up with Christina Aguilera and the star’s 3-year-old daughter, Summer.

Christmas also delivered the final installment of the Kardashian family holiday card, which Kim unveiled one day at a time via her Instagram account. While the family has opted for outrageous cards in years past, they went for a subtler look this year. The card featured the family styled in white T-shirts and jeans, posing next to a tree against a stark white background.

