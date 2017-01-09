Synclaire Brands Signs License for Kids’ Heritage Line Frye

The Frye Kids footwear collection will now be produced by Synclaire Brands.
Synclaire Brands has added yet another brand to its expansive stable.

The New York-based firm has been tapped as the new kids’ footwear licensee for American heritage brand Frye, owned by Global Brands Group Holding Ltd. An updated collection with about 40 styles for boys and girls will debut for fall ’17. The fashion-driven offering — available in infant, toddler and youth sizes — will feature slip-on shoes, sneakers, and Western and combat boots.

Retail distribution will include select Frye concept stores, Nordstrom, Zappos and Amazon, with prices ranging from $45 to $125.

Frye, which traces its history to 1863, is known for its artisan leather boots, including iconic styles such as the Harness and the Engineer, which have been reimagined for a modern consumer. The children’s collection takes direct inspiration from the brand’s men’s and women’s lines.

Run by father-son team Bruce and Evan Cagner, Synclaire also produces licensed kids’ collections under the Michael Kors, Stuart Weitzman, Sam Edelman, Kenneth Cole, Tommy Hilfiger, Ash, Badgley Mischka and Paris Blue brands.

