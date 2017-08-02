Drew Barrymore Takes Her Love of Comfortable Shoes a Step Further

Drew Barrymore in Crocs' spring "Come As You Are" campaign. Courtesy of brand

Actress and entrepreneur Drew Barrymore holds a special place for Crocs on her feet and in her heart. Following her role as brand ambassador for its spring “Come As You Are” campaign, she’s putting her spin on a duo of spring ’18 limited-edition collections for women and children — Drew Barrymore ♥ Crocs.

According to Crocs, the collections will include styles in bright colors and new graphics that speak to Barrymore’s personality and design philosophy. The first will be available to consumers worldwide beginning February 2018 and includes custom-designed charms on special-edition Crocs Classic Clogs, Crocband Clogs and Sloane Slides. The second will launch in May 2018 and feature exclusive graphics on Crocs Classic Clogs, Crocband Clogs and Sloane Slides, in addition to the Isabella sandals and flip-flops. Both collections will be available in select stores globally and online.

Crocs Colorblock Crocband style by Drew Barrymore. Courtesy of brand

“Working with Crocs as an ambassador for ‘Come As You Are’ has reinforced what I have always loved about the brand — its optimism, versatility and comfort, with a little bit of quirkiness. In a word, it’s me. Collaborating on Drew Barrymore ♥ Crocs was a natural next step in our partnership. I am thrilled to share the love I put into designing these styles with the world.”

The Tribal Sloane Slide from Drew Barrymore collection for Crocs. Courtesy of brand

Added Michelle Poole, Crocs SVP of global product and marketing, “Drew has been hands-on making sure that the [collaboration] personifies her optimistic personality, upbeat attitude and unpretentious spirit, while continuing to celebrate one-of-a-kindness through the universal feeling of love.”

