Chris Pratt’s Son Was Dressed to Impress With These Light-Up Sneakers at the Hollywood Walk of Fame Ceremony

Anna Faris and Chris Pratt pose with their son Jack. REX Shutterstock.

It’s hard to steal the spotlight from Hollywood stars, but little Jack Pratt did just that on the red carpet — and with sharp style.

Chris Pratt brought his 4-year-old son with actress Anna Faris to a ceremony on Friday where he was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony.

Center: Chris Pratt and his son Jack in Geox sneakers. REX Shutterstock.

Though the actors looked elegant in their outfits, it was their youngster who made the most vibrant fashion statement.

Jack stepped onto the red carpet in a pair of red light-up sneakers by Geox. The Italian brand’s “Jr Shuttle Boy” shoe features two Velcro straps and a perforated rubber sole designed with a breathable and waterproof membrane.

Geox’s “Jr Shuttle Boy” light-up sneakers; $70; Shopgeox.com. Courtesy of Geox.

The shoes are available in yellow and blue styles for $70 on Shopgeox.com.

He completed his look with light blue trousers, a checked blue button-down shirt and navy blazer. He accessorized with a colorful tie and round tinted glasses that had thick metallic green frames.

Anna Faris and Chris Pratt pose with their son Jack at the Hollywood Walk of Fame. REX Shutterstock.

Meanwhile, Chris cut a dapper figure in a grey checked suit with black lace-up dress shoes, and his wife was sleek in a mixed-material blue dress with mesh detail that she teamed with a pair of textured black open-toe mules.

Speaking to E! News, “Guardians of the Galaxy” actor Chris said it was “awesome” to have his son join him during the ceremony. It was

Anna Faris wears a mixed-material blue dress with mesh detail and a pair of textured black open-toe mules at the Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony. REX Shutterstock.

“Without him or Anna this doesn’t really mean much so I feel very blessed that he was able to come here,” he shared. “It’ll be a cool memory for all of us.”