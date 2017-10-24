Allbirds Debuts Its First Kids’ Shoes — and They’re as Cute as You’d Expect

Allbirds' first children's offering, launching today, focuses on colorful merino wool sneakers. Courtesy of brand

Allbirds is courting a new customer base.

The San Francisco-based startup has created its first collection of children’s shoes, aptly named Smallbirds. The limited-edition offering — which launches today — features mini versions of the eco-minded brand’s popular merino wool lace-up runners for adults.

The toddler-size sneakers are machine-washable and come in three fun colors: gray, royal blue and red.

A blue sneaker from the Smallbirds collection. Courtesy of brand

“Customers have long been asking when we would introduce a line for kids,” said co-founder Tim Brown. “Given merino wool’s intrinsic qualities — it’s soft to the touch, washable and tailor-made for sensitive, young skin — it made complete sense to move in this direction. Plus, the naming options were just too good.”

A red sneaker from the Smallbirds collection. Courtesy of brand

To celebrate the launch, co-founder Joey Zwillinger penned a whimsical children’s picture book, “Sadie Shaves the Day,” about a curious and courageous sheep. “We loved the idea of connecting the Smallbirds launch with a playful story about a single person’s ability to make a positive impact on our planet,” Zwillinger noted.

For a limited time, Smallbirds customers will receive a free copy of the book with their purchase. Additional copies will retail for $15, with all proceeds going to benefit 826 Valencia, a nonprofit organization dedicated to helping children and young adults develop writing skills.

The Smallbirds shoes are available online at Allbirds.com and at the brand’s New York and San Francisco stores. Courtesy of brand

Priced at $55 a pair, the new Smallbirds shoes are available online at Allbirds.com, as well as at the brand’s concept stores in New York and San Francisco.

