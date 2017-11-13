Taylor Swift Greets Fans in Athleisure Leggings Paired With Velvet Platform Booties

Taylor Swift had quite the weekend.
Following the release of her highly anticipated sixth studio album, “Reputation,” and her return to the “SNL” stage, the star stepped out for the album’s pop-up shop in New York, where she was greeted by more than 300 waiting fans.
For the special occasion, Swift sported an athleisure look, including an oversized black hoodie with embroidered sleeves and black leggings with semisheer mesh panels. Dressing up the ensemble, the 27-year-old Grammy winner towered in velvet platform booties.
It’s not exactly a surprise to see the “Look What You Made Me Do” singer sporting all black, as she’s been noticeably dressing darker while promoting her latest album, which has been stirring up controversy.
