Shop Shoe Styles Celebs Are Wearing At New York Fashion Week

Shop shoes styles celebs are wearing at fashion week.
A flurry of celebs are hitting events, presentations and shows at New York Fashion Week, and you can bet they’re wearing some cool shoes.

Emma Roberts, for example, hit 29Rooms for NYFW in a Victoria Beckham off-the-shoulder top, jeans and flirty, pale-pink velvet ankle-strap sandals with a blue bottom from Loriblu

emma roberts, Loriblu Velvet Ankle Strap Sandals

Loriblu Velvet Ankle Strap Sandals, $282.10; loriblu.com

Meanwhile, while leaving the Jason Wu show, Lily Aldridge stepped out in these Marc Jacobs white lace-up hiker-style boots paired with a simple white tee and an army green skirt.

marc jacobs, Ryder lace-up polished-leather ankle boots, lily aldridge, jason wu

Marc Jacobs Ryder lace-up polished-leather ankle boots, $495; net-a-porter.com

And in the front row at Calvin Klein, Karlie Kloss donned leather metal toe-cap ankle boots in a fall-inspired burgundy teamed with a Canadian tuxedo.

karlie kloss, Calvin Klein 205w39nyc Spazzolato Leather

Calvin Klein 205w39nyc Spazzolato Leather, $1,095; calvinklein.com

And over at Brock Collection’s spring ’18 show, Rachel Bilson donned metallic, leather ankle-strap sandals from Gianvito Rossi with a floral off-the-shoulder top and distressed jeans.

Gianvito Rossi Portofino Sandals, rachel bilson brock collection

Gianvito Rossi Metallic Leather Portofino Sandals, $815; fwrd.com

For the Project Runway spring ’18 show, Heidi Klum paired Saint Laurent velvet sandals with a plunging mini dress.

Saint Laurent Amber Velvet Ankle-Strap 105mm Sandal, heidi klum project runway

Saint Laurent Amber Velvet Ankle-Strap 105mm Sandal, $795; neimanmarcus.com

Adriana Lima wore Stuart Weitzman ultra pointy suede pumps with a black one-shoulder mini dress at the Mert and Marcus book launch.

adriana lima, mert and marcus book launch new york fashion week, stuart weitzman Curvia Pumps

Stuart Weitzman Curvia Pumps, $385; shopbop.com
