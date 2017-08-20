Shop the Sandals Reese Witherspoon Wore Ahead of a Special Screening of Her New Movie in the Hamptons

Reese Witherspoon spends time with friends in the Hamptons on August 19. Instagram

Reese Witherspoon is a busy woman — there’s no doubt — but the star always makes time for her friends.

Prior to a special screening of her new movie “Home Again” (hits theaters Sept. 8), the star spent some downtime by the beach with her buds.

The mom of three shared a few shots to Instagram yesterday, writing: “Nothing better than spending the final days of summer with good friends (and a beach)! 🌴❤️😂.” Witherspoon, 41, donned a Draper James pineapple-print halter dress and Loeffler Randall Starla sandals for the casual occasion.

Post-beach fun, the actress stepped out in East Hampton wearing Christian Louboutin Colankle sandals and a one-shoulder dress from Isabel Marant.

Shop the actress’ shoes below.

Loeffler Randall Starla Ankle-Strap Sandal, $195; loefflerrandall.com

