Selena Gomez Cuddles Up to the Weeknd and Wears The Row Slipper Flats

Selena Gomez and The Weeknd step out for a casual lunch date on July 25. Splash

On Saturday night, Selena Gomez spent some downtime with boyfriend The Weeknd after acting as a moderator in a question-and-answer session for the new movie “Good Time,” starring Robert Pattinson (hits theaters on Aug. 25.).

The “Fetish” singer was spotted leaving the ArcLight cinemas wearing a Khaite top and skirt paired with chic Alys slipper flats from The Row. Gomez spent just under $1K on the simple style from Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen’s luxurious brand.

Selena Gomez leaving the ArcLight cinemas in L.A. on Aug. 19. Splash

The 25-year-old starlet — who celebrated her birthday last month — accessorized with a Coach x Selena Selena Grace refined calf leather bag.

Later, The Weeknd took to Instagram stories to not only show off his girl’s new bag but let his fans know what “home” means to him. In the intimate shot, Selena is cuddled in the “Starboy” singer’s lap as he appears to be playing a video game.

To shop Selena’s splurgeworthy slipper flats, check out the link below.

The Row Alys Leather Slipper Flat, $995; neimanmarcus.com

