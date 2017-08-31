Rihanna Steps Out in Denim on Denim With 4-Inch Gunmetal Spike Heels

Rihanna rocks neon green nails for a night out in London. Splash

Last night in London, Rihanna set out in a Canadian tux for a visit to the Mayfair members’-only social spot, The Arts Club.

For the occasion, the “Umbrella” singer and Puma designer paired her denim-on-denim ensemble with peep toe knotted velvet and leather sandals from Tom Ford. And a red lip matched the crimson of her sultry stilettos, featuring 4-inch gunmetal heels, which completed the look.

Rihanna appears to be a fan of the knotted peep toe style, as she was spotted on a date with her new billionaire boyfriend earlier this month rocking a pair of Giuseppe Zanotti Bridget gold matte metallic knot mules.

Rihanna seen leaving The Arts Club in London on Aug. 31. Splash

Meanwhile, Rihanna’s new Fenty x Puma Cleated Creeper dropped today. The collection — which is sure to sell out fast — is designed to represent the archetypal high school cliques: nerds, jocks, preps and so on.

Rihanna out in London on Thursday. Splash

To get the look, shop via the link below.

Tom Ford knotted velvet and leather sandals, $1,090; net-a-porter.com

Want more?

Rihanna Buys $6.8 Million West Hollywood Mansion That Has It All

Rihanna’s New Fenty x Puma Creepers Are Inspired by High School Cliques

Rihanna Pays Tribute to ‘Umbrella’ in Her Date Night Heels With Billionaire Boyfriend