Shop Rachel Lindsay’s $100 Adidas Gold-Toe Sneakers

Rachel Lindsay and Bryan Abasolo at the Texas Rangers game on August 11. Instagram

It’s been a big week for “Bachelorette” star Rachel Lindsay. Following Monday night’s emotional finale, controversy has been surrounding the 32 year-old attorney and new fiancé, winner Bryan Abasolo.

The Texas native’s dramatic split from fellow contestant Peter Kraus has had people talking, but it doesn’t appear that Linsday is letting people’s opinions get to her.

The engaged couple have been doing press all week, and last night (Friday, August 11) they attended a Texas Rangers game, where Rachel through out the game’s ceremonial first pitch.

For the appearance, the star of the 13th season of the ultra-popular franchise donned Adidas Superstar gold-toe cap sneakers with a Texas Rangers jersey and denim cutoffs.

