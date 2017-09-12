Pippa Middleton Shows Off New Shorter Haircut & These Classic Sneakers

Pippa Middleton. Rex Shutterstock

On the heels of the news that her sister, the Duchess of Cambridge, is pregnant with a third royal child, Pippa Middleton showcased a new shorter haircut in London.

The newlywed was spotted riding her bicycle in the city on Tuesday sporting noticeably trimmer locks. For the ride, Middleton chose to wear a Rails Hunter button-down plaid shirt paired with black skinny jeans and Stan Smith sneakers.

This isn’t the first time the 34-year-old has donned the iconic Adidas sneaker featuring white and gray leather. A few weeks ago, the Brit stepped out in the same classic kicks for a stroll with her two pups.

#pippamiddleton walking her dogs in sleeveless black top and cream jeans https://t.co/kytOZDsVl9 pic.twitter.com/2Oo2r4wak0 — Want Her Style (@WantHerStyle) August 27, 2017

Meanwhile, her sister’s white sneaker of choice comes from Superga. The mom of two famously doubled sales of the shoe style after she was spotted wearing the tennis shoe several times.

To get the look, click the link below.

Adidas Stan Smith sneakers, $90; asos.com

Want more?

Pippa Middleton Brought Only a Few Pairs of Shoes on Her Honeymoon — But These Are Her Favorite

Pippa Middleton Wore a Quintessential Wimbledon Outfit

Pippa Middleton and Her Mom Matched in Summer Dresses and Block-Heel Sandals at Wimbledon

Pippa Middleton Wears Stylish Espadrilles for Birthday Bike Ride Through London