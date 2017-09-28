Pamela Anderson Rocks Thigh-High Boots and More Celebs on the Front Row at Balmain

Balmain’s spring ’18 show took place at Paris Fashion Week today with a slew of celebs on the front row to take in the French fashion house’s latest collection.
Pamela Anderson made waves in the front row sitting next to Dilpo, who sported mismatched laces with his black ankle boots. And while the DJ donned a black shoulder-embellished sweater, the 50-year-old former “Baywatch” babe sported a belted mini dress with over-the-knee suede and leather tipped pointy booties for the occasion.
Elsewhere, Olivia Palermo opted for a nude monochromatic ensemble with teal pointed ankle strap pumps, adding a pop of color.
Meanwhile, legendary German supermodel Claudia Schiffer wore a classic striped top paired with skinny jeans and slouchy black leather boots.
Click through the gallery for more celebs on the front row at Balmain spring '18.
