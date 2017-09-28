Nina Dobrev Debuts Blunt Bob Haircut With Studded Pumps at ‘Flatliners’ Premiere

flatliners l.a. premiere, nina dobrev, nina
Nina Dobrev debuts bangs at the "Flatliners" L.A. premiere.
Nina Dobrev introduced the world to a bangin’ bob haircut at the L.A. premiere of “Flatliners” on Wednesday.

In addition to the new fringe, the former “Vampire Diaries” star turned heads in a white long sleeve tiered pleated dress from Prabal Gurung paired with Jimmy Choo Tiff pumps.

nina dobrev, nina dobrev bangs la flatliners premiere, jimmy choo, Prabal Gurung Nina Dobrev wearing a dress by Prabal Gurung paired with strappy studded Jimmy Choo pumps. Rex Shutterstock

Featuring a pointed toe and crossover stud-embellished straps, the moonstone leather stiletto pumps completed the actresses’ elegant, yet playful ensemble.

jimmy choo tiff pumps, nina dobrev, red carpet Nina Dobrev wearing Jimmy Choo Tiff studded leather strappy pumps at the premiere of “Flatliners.” Rex Shutterstock

Dobrev, 28, took to Instagram today to highlight her new hair, sharing a shot from the premiere and writing, “World meet Bob. Bob… world. 💇🏻” The cut is reportedly for her new film “Lucky Day,” in which she will play Chloe, a Parisian artist.

World meet Bob. Bob… world. 💇🏻

A post shared by Nina Dobrev (@nina) on

Shop Nina’s shoes below.

jimmy choo tiff studded leather strappy pumps

Jimmy Choo Tiff pumps, $950; farfetch.com

