Nina Dobrev Debuts Blunt Bob Haircut With Studded Pumps at ‘Flatliners’ Premiere

Nina Dobrev introduced the world to a bangin’ bob haircut at the L.A. premiere of “Flatliners” on Wednesday.
In addition to the new fringe, the former “Vampire Diaries” star turned heads in a white long sleeve tiered pleated dress from Prabal Gurung paired with Jimmy Choo Tiff pumps.
Featuring a pointed toe and crossover stud-embellished straps, the moonstone leather stiletto pumps completed the actresses’ elegant, yet playful ensemble.
Dobrev, 28, took to Instagram today to highlight her new hair, sharing a shot from the premiere and writing, “World meet Bob. Bob… world. 💇🏻” The cut is reportedly for her new film “Lucky Day,” in which she will play Chloe, a Parisian artist.
Shop Nina’s shoes below.
Jimmy Choo Tiff pumps, $950; farfetch.com
Want more?
Nina Dobrev Reveals the Unexpected Benefits of Her New Gig With Reebok
Nina Dobrev Gave Her Look a ’70s Twist With Retro Clog Sandals
Get the Hot-Pink Sneakers Nina Dobrev Walks Her Dog In
Nina Dobrev Looks Like a High-Fashion Wednesday Addams in This Outfit