Kendall Jenner Rocks High-Top Adidas Sneakers and Talks Being the ‘Private One’

Kendall Jenner wears a cropped T-shirt with underwear and Superstar sneakers in Adidas' latest campaign. Courtesy of Adidas

Kendall Jenner takes her role as Adidas Originals ambassador seriously.

Stepping out in L.A. on Friday, the 21 year-old “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star sported Adidas track pants as well as Allround sneakers from the brand. The cover girl’s new ad campaign — which also features James Harden and rappers 21 Savage, Young Thug and Playboi Carti — launched last week.

In the edgy new campaign, which is set to a remix of the iconic Frank Sinatra track “My Way,” Kendall shows off her mile-long legs.

Meanwhile, in the pages of their “Kardashian Decade” THR spread, Kim revealed that Kendall was devastated over the backlash against her controversial Pepsi ad this year, in which she appears at a protest and hands a soda to a cop. “We’re not perfect, but you see these things in the media, like Kendall and her Pepsi ad, where I see her at home crying,” she said.

“But in the media she looks another way because she’s not addressing it,” she continued. Kendall added that she is “the most private one.”

Adidas Women’s Originals Allround Shoe, $95; adidas.com

