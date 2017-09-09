Kendall Jenner Rocks Giambattista Valli Couture to Receive Fashion Icon of the Decade Award

Kendall Jenner at the Daily Front Row Fashion Media Awards on Friday night. Rex Shutterstock

There’s no denying that Kendall Jenner has had quite the decade.

At just 21 years old, the supermodel has accomplished a lot in a short amount of time — going from a reality star to full-fledged runway queen. Jenner has walked for the industry’s top designers, including the likes of Alexander Wang and Tom Ford.

That said, it’s no wonder that at the Daily Front Row Fashion Media Awards on Friday night, Jenner accepted the honor of Fashion Icon of the Decade.

Kendall Jenner strikes a pose in slinky sandals and Giambattista Valli couture. Rex Shutterstock

For the special occasion, the Adidas ambassador donned a standout black tulle Giambattista Valli fall 2017 couture high-low dress with slinky ankle-tie stiletto sandals; not to mention a turquoise statement choker.

After the event, Jenner took to Instagram, posting a series of shots in bed sans shoes, writing, “thank you! thank you!”

thank you! thank you! A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on Sep 8, 2017 at 5:50pm PDT

