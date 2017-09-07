Katie Holmes Shows Tan Legs at NYFW in Romantic Dress & Simple Pumps

Katie Holmes at the CFDA and LIFEWTR presentation at New York Fashion Week. Rex Shutterstock

Following some mother-daughter time with Suri at the Malibu Fair this weekend, Katie Holmes is stepping out for New York Fashion Week.

The 38-year-old “Logan Lucky” actress hit the Adam Dalton Blake, Tiffany Huang and Ghazaleh Khalifeh presentation, wearing a semi-sheer halter dress with a full A-line skirt and fun floral print.

Holmes teamed the frock with simple black pumps for the occasion, showing off legs with a nice tan — presumably from her weekend in sunny Southern California.

Katie Holmes wearing a floral print frock and black pointed heels at New York Fashion Week. REX Shutterstock

While the world is talking about the fact that her and Jamie Foxx went public with their relationship on the beach for the first time on Labor Day, the “Dawson’s Creek” alum has her eyes set on fashion.

Taking to Instagram, Holmes expressed her support of emerging fashion designers.

Kicking off #NYFW with the @cfda @lifewtr Series 3 presentation celebrating emerging fashion designers #FashionIsArt @ghazalehkalifeh @adamdblake @yeahyeahyeahyee A post shared by Katie Holmes (@katieholmes212) on Sep 7, 2017 at 10:55am PDT

