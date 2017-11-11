Kate Middleton and Queen Elizabeth Honor Fallen Soldiers at Festival of Remembrance

View Slideshow Prince Andrew and Catherine Duchess of Cambridge attend the annual Royal Festival of Remembrance at the Royal Albert Hall in London. Rex Shutterstock

Queen Elizabeth, Prince Philip, Kate Middleton and other members of the royal family attended the Festival of Remembrance on Saturday evening in London. The annual musical event pays tribute to Britain’s fallen soldiers.

For the occasion, held at London’s Royal Albert Hall, the Duchess of Cambridge wore a chic black silk and velvet Catherine Walker & Co. coat dress that was adorned with Swarovski crystal buttons. She donned sleek black pumps and a traditional red paper poppy flower to honor those whose lives were lost.

Middleton, 35, is due to give birth to her third child with Prince William in April 2018. The always-elegant Queen Elizabeth also wore a black dress, black shoes and a matching poppy.

