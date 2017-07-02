9 Shoe Styles & Brands From Ivanka Trump’s Closet

View Slideshow Ivanka Trump REX Shutterstock

Ivanka Trump’s shoe style is true to her in a literal sense — a good portion of her shoe collection comes from her Ivanka Trump line. However, the 35-year-old businesswoman and former model has been known to stray from her own designs from time to time.

Read on to shop the first daughter’s shoe closet.

For an event on the Apprenticeship and Workforce of Tomorrow Initiatives at the White House on June 15, Trump paired patent leather nude sandals from Stuart Weitzman with a floral print Caroline Herrera frock, which happens to be 40-percent off.

Stuart Weitzman Nudistsong patent leather sandals, $400; net-a-porter.com

While visiting the Pantheon in Rome with husband Jared Kushner in late May, Trump chose Kayden pumps from her own collection.

Ivanka Trump Women’s Kayden4 Dress Pump, $130; amazon.com

The mom of three wore Gianvito Rossi suede pumps with a sold-out Cedric Charlier printed maxi dress while in Saudi Arabia with her husband for “The Tale of Two Princes” on May 20.

Gianvito Rossi Suede Pumps, $675; net-a-porter.com

To shop more of Ivanka’s shoe style, check out the gallery.

Want more?

Reports of Alleged Worker Abuse at Ivanka Trump Factory in China Gain Traction

Ivanka Trump’s Comfy Congressional Picnic Flats Are $27 at Walmart

Melania and Ivanka Trump Go for Picnic Chic Looks at White House