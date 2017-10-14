Heidi Klum & More Stars Show Off Plunging Necklines and Sultry Sandals at amfAR’s Gala

Bethenny Frankel, left, and Heidi Klum at amfAR's 2017 gala in Los Angeles.

Last night in Los Angeles, a slew of A-listers hit amfAR’s Inspiration Gala in style.

The theme of the night seemed to be skin, as many celebs sported plunging necklines, thigh-high slits and more revealing looks for the occasion.

Bethenny Frankel. Rex Shutterstock

Former “Real Housewives of New York” star Bethenny Frankel wore a revealing red gown featuring a thigh-high slit with gold Giuseppe Zanotti Harmony three-strap gold sandals.

Elsewhere, Heidi Klum opted for an embellished plunging gown from Ralph & Russo’s fall ’17 couture collection teamed with black sandals.

Heidi Klum wearing a plunging gown with black strappy sandals. Rex Shutterstock

Meanwhile, COO of Kardashian West Brands, Stephanie Shepherd, hit the red carpet rocking the sheer, no-bra trend in a see-through plunging gown featuring flower and butterfly embroidery. Kim Kardashian’s right hand woman sported a nude thong under the dress paired with matching neutral-toned strappy stiletto sandals.

Shop Giuseppe Zanotti Harmony sandals.

For more celebs like Kate Hudson, Fergie and more at amfAR’s Inspiration Gala, check out the gallery.

