Gigi Hadid Suffers a Wardrobe Malfunction — Split at the Crotch

Gigi Hadid suffers a wardrobe malfunction during Milan Fashion Week. Splash

Gigi Hadid might be one of the biggest supermodels in the world right now, but who knew she had sewing skills?

While out and about in Milan today, Gigi was forced to whip out some needle and thread to stitch up the seam of her Fendi resort collection pants in the car. The cover girl paired the pink plaid trousers and matching coat with her go-to Stuart Weitzman clinger booties.

Gigi Hadid out and about before the Fendi show at Milan Fashion Week Splash

“Just had to stitch my pants in the car, an interesting experience thanks to the cobblestone streets of Milan,” Bella’s older sister wrote over a shot of the torn trousers.

Earlier that day, the model hit the catwalk at Fendi spring ’18, sporting blue hair, a sheer striped sundress and socks with pointy pumps.

Gigi Hadid on the catwalk for Fendi spring ’18 at Milan Fashion Week. Rex Shutterstock

