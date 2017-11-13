Gigi Hadid is Pretty in Pink After Celebrating Two-Year Anniversary With Zayn Malik

Following her two-year anniversary with Zayn Malik on Sunday, Gigi Hadid hit the “Today” show in New York in a romantic look.
Sporting a lacy pink bodysuit and a sequined skirt, both from Nina Ricci, the supermodel was a vision in pink. Adding a matching lip and black pointy-toed slingback kitten heels featuring a hot-pink strap, you could mistake Hadid for Barbie at first glance.
The 22-year-old VS model made an appearance on the morning show to talk with Glamour‘s editor-in-chief, Cindi Leive, about the upcoming Women of the Year Awards.
The day before, Hadid celebrated two years with the musician, taking to Instagram to commemorate the occasion with a sweet smooch with her “favorite human.”
