Gal Gadot Wore This Red Hot Dress With Sandals for Variety‘s Power of Women Luncheon

Gal Gadot stepped out at Variety‘s star-studded Power of Women event in Los Angeles on Friday wearing an asymmetrical red dress from Jason Wu’s pre-fall ’17 collection.

On the heels of her hosting gig on “Saturday Night Live” last week, the 32-year-old Israeli actress paired black strappy stiletto sandals with the eye-catching frock for the luncheon, which saw the likes of Priyanka Chopra, Michelle Pfeiffer, Viola Davis and more.

Singer-songwriter Kelly Clarkson also attended the gathering and called out the “Wonder Woman” star.

Clarkson, who was honored yesterday for her work with the education organization XQ Institute, stopped her speech to say how great it is to have a “bold female figure” like “Wonder Woman” as a role model for young girls, like her own 3-year-old daughter.

Check out Kelly fawning over Gadot and the movie below.

