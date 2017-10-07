Emma Stone Looks Ethereal In Ladylike Louis Vuitton Gown, Named Brand Ambassador

Emma Stone wears Louis Vuitton at the "Battle of the Sexes" premiere. Rex Shutterstock

Emma Stone hit the U.K. premiere of her latest film “Battle of the Sexes” wearing Louis Vuitton spring 2018 ready to wear, fresh from the runway at Paris Fashion Week.

The actress shined in the architectural embellished halter-neck gown that featured two thigh high slits with a pair of silver double bar sandals.

The heeled stye poked out from underneath the feminine, orate gown, adding an edge to the ensemble.

Louis Vuitton announced on Instagram hours ago that the award-winning actress will serve as the brand’s latest ambassador.

