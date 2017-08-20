Demi Lovato Wears a Pink Hoodie With Sky-High Pumps Ahead of Billboard Hot 100 Music Festival

Following performances at GMA’s Summer Concert Series and the Billboard Hot 100 Music Festival, Demi Lovato is celebrating her 25th birthday today.
Spending some time in the Big Apple the past few days — the “Sorry Not Sorry” singer was spotted wearing a somewhat unconventional ensemble on Friday. After braving the rain at her “Good Morning America” appearance, Lovato stepped out in a bright pink Gucci sweatshirt paired with Gianvito Rossi pumps.
With just simple black leggings as bottoms, the “Cool for the Summer” songstress looked cozy in the bright, colorful hoodie as she took to the streets of NYC.
On her feet, the former Disney star opted for a her go-to leather ankle-strap sandals. Lovato has been photographed sporting the pumps on a number of occasions, including Kendrick Lamar’s concert last month.
To shop Demi’s favorite pump, check out the link below.
Gianvito Rossi Portofino Leather Ankle-Strap 85mm Sandal, $815; bergdorfgoodman.com
