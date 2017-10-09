Ashley Graham Slams Body-Shamers on Social Media After Posting Workout Video

Ashley Graham just called out some body-shamers on Instagram.
After posting a workout video on Sunday morning where she wore an all-black ensemble featuring a sheer top and lace-up sneakers, the supermodel chose to get real with her followers.
The 29-year-old — who walked for Michael Kors at New York Fashion Week — followed up the video with a text post starting with: “EVERYTIME after I post a workout video I get comments like..”
Consisting of posts like: “You’ll never be skinny, so stop trying,” and, “Why would you want to lose what made you famous,” the cover girl responded with the reasons she works out, slamming the body-shamers.
“I don’t workout to lose weight or my curves, bc I love the skin I’m in..” she wrote.
