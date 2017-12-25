Ariel Winter’s Body Confident Style Includes Sky-High Stilettos and Combat Boots

View Slideshow Ariel Winter at 'Variety' magazine's Young Hollywood party. Courtesy of Instagram

Time and time again, Ariel Winter has proven that she has amazing body-confident style, from the streets to the red caret. A fan of short shorts, sky-high heels and minidresses, the tv veteran isn’t afraid to show off her curves. That said, FN is taking a look back at some of the actresses’ most statement-making looks from 2017.

Earlier this month, the “Modern Family” starlet sizzled in an all-nude ensemble featuring a barely-there flesh-toned strapless latex minidress paired with matching tan sky-high platform stiletto peep-toe pumps for a holiday family reunion.

Ariel Winter wears nude Christian Louboutin peep-toe pumps. Courtesy of Instagram

Similarly, for a night out in Los Angeles in November, Winter showed off her gams in a skin-tight sequin-embellished dress with a lace-up detail down the front and a dangerously-high hemline teamed with pointy patent leather platform stiletto pumps.

Ariel Winter out and about in Los Angeles. Rex Shutterstock

Moreover, for a date night with boyfriend Levi Meaden in late September, the 19-year-old actress donned super-short daisy duke denim cut-offs, a long-sleeve T-shirt knotted at the waist, showing off a sliver of flat tummy, and chunky patent leather zip-up booties.

Ariel Winter and Levi Meaden at Knott’s Scary Farm this fall. Rex Shutterstock

In the same month, Winter hit the red carpet at the 69th Emmy Awards in an embellished floor-length gown featuring a high neckline and two thigh-baring slits, which highlighted slinky platform stiletto sandals.

Ariel Winter at the 69th Emmy Awards. Rex Shutterstock

During the summer, the longstanding title voice of Disney Junior’s “Sofia the First” stepped out for Variety’s Power of Young Hollywood event sporting a strapless latex minidress — this time in black — and pointy red three-strap pumps.

Ariel Winter at Variety’s Power of Young Hollywood event. Rex Shutterstock

On another occasion, while attending a “Modern Family” event in L.A., Winter wore a semi sheer off-the-shoulder embellished minidress with sleek shimmering gold pointy pumps.

Ariel Winter at a “Modern Family” event in L.A. Rex Shutterstock

At the Tribeca Film Festival, the child star posed on the red carpet in similar-style minidress with a high neckline and pointy patent stilettos.

Ariel Winter at the Tribeca Film Festival. Rex Shutterstock

