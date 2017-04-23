9 Best Yoga Socks and Shoes to Wear for Your Workout

View Slideshow Nike Wrap 4 Women’s Training Shoe, $55; nike.com Courtesy of Nike.

For all those yogis or yogi wannabes out there, fashion has become a key part of any workout routine. Colorful apparel designed to follow your every move is complemented by the right accessories, from shoes and socks to mats and tote bags.

While yoga is typically done barefoot, that doesn’t mean a pair of lightweight, flexible shoes is out of the question. In fact, brands such as Adidas, Nike, Ahnu and Sanuk have designed items specifically for the activity, featuring super-stretch uppers that allow for enhanced flexibility and nonskid outsoles to prevent slippage.

Adidas Crazymove Studio Shoe, $45; adidas.com

The minimalist footwear movement has also made its way into yoga. Check out Lems Primal 2, an ultra-minimalist everyday shoe featuring a wide toe box, natural shape and airy mesh upper.

For those who want to take the yoga experience to and from the gym, Sanuk does its Yoga Sling sandal with a footbed made of an actual yoga mat.

If wearing shoes is too restrictive, there’s a range of sock options that offer gripping pods on the bottoms, from brands such as Gaiam and Natural Fitness. Shashi’s Star Cool Feet Grip Socks are dressed up with mesh and silvery stars.

Gaiam No Slip Yoga Sock, $9.98; gaiam.com

So, as others are sweating it out on the treadmill or going the distance in a marathon, relax while getting fit with a yoga class.

