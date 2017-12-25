9 Hiking Boots to Wear for Snowshoeing You Can Buy Now

Winter is upon us. But, if skiing downhill at speeds of 60 miles an hour is not your idea of a fun snow day, there are some less hazardous alternatives such as snowshoeing.

Snowshoeing is a hiking-inspired sport, in which participants wear specially designed gear on their feet that helps distribute their weight, allowing them to walk on snow without breaking through it.

While a pair of snowshoes — a flat device resembling a racket that is attached to the sole of a boot — is necessary to participate, a pair of sturdy hiking boots that fits into the snowshoe is equally as important.

There are some basic performance features to look for when purchasing a pair of hiking boots. First determine the weather conditions where you will be snowshoeing. The warmer the climate, the less insulation that’s required in your boots.

Next, consider the type of course. For more arduous trails, the lighter you will want your boots to be.

No matter where you will be heading, waterproofing is essential in order to keep feet dry as well as warm. And, consider a synthetic upper over leather since these materials dry faster.

Lastly, make sure boots feature lug soles so snow doesn’t collect and hamper your activity.

Here, are some hiking boot options as you get ready to hit the great outdoors.

1. Women’s Helly Hansen W.A.S.T. 2 Waterproof Hiker

A men’s wear-inspired boot in waterproof nubuck with removable padded insole for comfort.

2. Women’s Ahnu Sugar Peak Insulated Waterproof Boot

The hiker features eVent breathable waterproof membrane, removable EVA footbed and Vibram Duragrip outsole for traction.

3. Women’s Sorel Tivoli III Premium Boot

A leather-and-suede style with faux fur cuff and microfleece lining.

4. Women’s Merrell Aurora 6 Ice Waterproof Boot

Merrell’s lightweight boot with Vibram Arctic Grip outsole for traction on wet ice and Conductor Fleece lining.

5. Men’s Under Armour Infil Hike Gore-Tex Boot

The boot features an EVA midsole, molded rubber toe cap and high-abrasion textile upper.

6. Men’s Vasque Skywalk GTX Boot

The Gore-Tex lined boot is equipped with a lug sole for enhanced grip.

7. Men’s Salomon Quest Winter Gore-Tex Hiking Boot

An Advanced Chassis enables a stable ride, and a Contagrip outsole ensures traction on slippery to snow-covered trails.

8. Men’s Moncler Peak Pebble-Grain Leather Hiking Boot

The made-in-Italy boot features a Vibram lug sole and foam midsole for cushioning.

9. Men’s Columbia Granite Ridge Mid-Waterproof Boot

A mid-cut hiker with Omni-Grip rubber outsole, padded tongue and collar and lightweight foam insole.