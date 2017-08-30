Adidas Takes on Fall/Winter ’17 With Help From Japanese Menswear Label White Mountaineering

White Mountaineering x Adidas Seeulater Alledo black on foot. Adidas

Adidas Originals’ seasonal collaboration with White Mountaineering continues with new apparel and footwear for fall/winter ’17.

For this drop, the Japanese menswear brand lent its outerwear expertise for a line of military-inspired jackets and layers along with two Primeknit sneakers: the Boston Super and Seeulater Alledo.

Both sneakers will be available in black and olive drab styles, which pairs accordingly with the collection’s apparel offerings. White Mountaineering designer Yosuke Aizawa gave each retro sneaker futuristic updates, adding Primeknit, welded seams and intricate details to the heritage Adidas models. Both sneakers are priced at $180.

White Mountaineering x Adidas Boston Super olive lateral. Adidas

On the apparel side, Aizawa designed co-branded cargo pants, headwear, knitwear, jersey and outwear items. In a press release, Adidas names the Gore-Tex-lined Three Stripes Shell Jacket, insulated Down Jacket and the vintage-inspired military Flight Jacket as key pieces. Apparel in the collection retails from $130 to $550.

The fall/winter ’17 White Mountaineering x Adidas Originals collection will arrive in stores globally on Sept. 9 and can also be purchased from adidas.com.

White Mountaineering x Adidas Boston Super black on foot. Adidas

A look from White Mountaineering x Adidas. Adidas

White Mountaineering x Adidas Seeulater Alledo black Adidas

White Mountaineering x Adidas Seeulater Alledo black lateral. Adidas

White Mountaineering x Adidas Seeulater Alledo olive. Adidas

White Mountaineering x Adidas Seeulater Alledo olive lateral. Adidas

White Mountaineering x Adidas Boston Super black. Adidas

White Mountaineering x Adidas Boston Super black lateral. Adidas

White Mountaineering x Adidas Boston Super olive. Adidas

